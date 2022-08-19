Slick Rick

Slick Rick

This dog has a very unique name for a young lad. Slick Rick is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. Slick, is a hound, an adorable soul with a voice to match. Slick Rick's birth date is Jan. 7, 2020. His intake weight is 50.6 pounds. He is not good with cats, chickens or little children.

To visit all of our shelter “fur kids,” text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 for an appointment to meet them.

