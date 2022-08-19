This dog has a very unique name for a young lad. Slick Rick is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. Slick, is a hound, an adorable soul with a voice to match. Slick Rick's birth date is Jan. 7, 2020. His intake weight is 50.6 pounds. He is not good with cats, chickens or little children.
To visit all of our shelter “fur kids,” text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 for an appointment to meet them.
Our big wish right now is for the dogs! We need volunteers to walk and play with the dogs. Their weights are between 40 and 60 pounds, they love attention, and would love to chase a ball or two. Volunteers are also needed to help with the cleaning and feeding of the dogs. Please text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 to help, we certainly need you. A couple of hours one day a week would be a great help.
Our everyday needs are cleaning supplies, Dawn, bleach, liquid washing detergent. Milk Bones and cat treats.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors, the Herald Journal for putting Pet Of The Week in their newspaper. We appreciate each and every one. All of you are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails.