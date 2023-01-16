dold column sig

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful citizens can change the world: indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” – Margaret Mead

This quote rings loud and true as we reflect on 25 years of strengthening and transforming White County at your Community Foundation of White County. It’s easy to look at a multimillion-dollar endowment today, witnessing hundreds of thousands of dollars going out into the community each year and be overwhelmed by the greatness and security that this sturdy tree provides.

