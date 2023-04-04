frontier staff
CHALMERS - The Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) at the University of Indianapolis recently announced the endorsement of the Early College (EC) program at Frontier High School in Chalmers as highly effective in implementing with fidelity the Eight Core Principles of Early College. The Early College program at Frontier began in the fall of 2021 as a part of a federal grant program directed by CELL called the Rural Early College Network.

This year Frontier’s Early College will graduate eight students with the Indiana College Core Certificate from Ivy Tech Community College in Lafayette with a block of 30 transferable college credits. Additionally 10 other students in the class of 2023 will earn 15+ hours of transferable college credit.