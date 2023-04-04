CHALMERS - The Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) at the University of Indianapolis recently announced the endorsement of the Early College (EC) program at Frontier High School in Chalmers as highly effective in implementing with fidelity the Eight Core Principles of Early College. The Early College program at Frontier began in the fall of 2021 as a part of a federal grant program directed by CELL called the Rural Early College Network.
This year Frontier’s Early College will graduate eight students with the Indiana College Core Certificate from Ivy Tech Community College in Lafayette with a block of 30 transferable college credits. Additionally 10 other students in the class of 2023 will earn 15+ hours of transferable college credit.
Principal Jeff Hettinger said, “We are incredibly excited about the opportunities afforded our students! Being a fully endorsed Early College High School will help our students secure a head start on their education and on their life!”
The Early College high school model creates cohorts within schools that are designed to give students jumpstarts for the rest of their lives. Students can earn both high school diplomas and up to two years of credit toward bachelor’s or associate degrees. While open to all students, Early College programs specifically serve low-income young people, first-generation college students, English language learners, and students of color – all statistically underrepresented in higher education.
To be considered for endorsement, the school prepared a portfolio that addressed the eight required principles established by CELL including providing a rigorous curriculum, robust student supports, and completion data. In addition, a CELL team visited the school to interview administration, teachers, students, and parents about the EC and its benefits and challenges before designating the program as endorsed.
"These newly-endorsed Early College High Schools have documented evidence of quality programs that help high school students graduate high school and accelerate into post-secondary education, whether at a four-year institution or a career/technical program. These students’ accomplishments are true game-changers for them and their families!” said Sandy Hillman, CELL Director of Early College. “The Frontier EC School Leadership Team under the direction of Principal Jeff Hettinger is commended for its strong commitment to blurring the line between high school and post-secondary education.”
CELL, at the University of Indianapolis, is a leading convener, catalyst, and collaborator for dynamic, innovative education change in Indiana. It has trained over 170 high schools across the state in the fundamentals of Early College and endorsed 47 Early Colleges as of March of 2023. Once a school receives endorsement, it is expected to further develop its opportunities and will be reviewed for re-endorsement every three years.
Created in 2001, the Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) at the University of Indianapolis has served as the leading convener, catalyst and collaborator for innovative education change. CELL’s mission is for all people in Indiana to experience meaningful and high-quality education. CELL partners with schools and communities to improve outcomes for students of all ages by leading sustainable educational innovation and transformation across Indiana. Providing leadership that is both cutting-edge and action-oriented, CELL unites districts, schools, communities, universities and businesses to build a sense of urgency and form innovative collaborations for statewide educational and economic improvement. Learn more: cell.uindy.edu.