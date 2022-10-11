‘Spooktacular’ book deals

Friends of the Library volunteers Susie Ezra, left, and Martha Slopsema stack books on a table at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library in preparation for its annual book sale.

 File Photo

The Monticello Friends of the Library are hosting a book sale on Oct. 21 and 22, at the Monticello-Union Twp. Public Library. On Friday, Oct. 21, hours are noon to 5 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 22, hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale includes a large variety of children’s books so be sure to stop by and check it out!

