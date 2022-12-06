INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, recently inducted more than 25 students into its National Honor Society (NHS) for the 2022 – 2023 school year during an in-person ceremony including Kaitlyn Whitt from DeMotte.
The induction recognizes high school students in grades 10 - 12 who have demonstrated the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership and character. Qualifications for membership include:
Students make a commitment to learning and growing on an educational path, stemming from the desire to contribute to this world in a positive way by building on one’s own knowledge, skills and talent.
This involves seeking out and engaging in meaningful acts of service and calls for a “service mindset.”
Student leaders are those who are resourceful, good problem solvers and idea contributors. Leadership builds upon service.
Students of good character are perseverant, respectful and honest and value diverse cultures and build relationships that reflect love of self and concern for others.
