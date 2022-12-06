INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, recently inducted more than 25 students into its National Honor Society (NHS) for the 2022 – 2023 school year during an in-person ceremony including Kaitlyn Whitt from DeMotte.

The induction recognizes high school students in grades 10 - 12 who have demonstrated the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership and character. Qualifications for membership include:

