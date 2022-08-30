dold column sig

Graduating Hoosiers will once again have an opportunity to receive free tuition to attend one of Indiana’s many esteemed institutions of higher ed. The Community Foundation of White County, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette, is honored to administer the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, which will award a full-tuition, four-year scholarship to a graduating senior who either lives in or attends school in White County.

The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program is designed to raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana and to increase the awareness of and potential for community foundations to improve the quality of life of the state’s residents. Each county is offered at least one Lilly Scholarship, forever changing the life of those selected individuals. Since 1998, 40 White County students have received Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships.

