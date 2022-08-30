Graduating Hoosiers will once again have an opportunity to receive free tuition to attend one of Indiana’s many esteemed institutions of higher ed. The Community Foundation of White County, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette, is honored to administer the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, which will award a full-tuition, four-year scholarship to a graduating senior who either lives in or attends school in White County.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program is designed to raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana and to increase the awareness of and potential for community foundations to improve the quality of life of the state’s residents. Each county is offered at least one Lilly Scholarship, forever changing the life of those selected individuals. Since 1998, 40 White County students have received Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships.
The program provides scholarships for full tuition, required fees and a stipend of $900 per year for required books and equipment. Scholarship winners will receive these benefits for four years of full-time study leading to a baccalaureate degree at any accredited four-year Indiana public or private non-profit college or university.
Applicants for White County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship are required to be graduating from an accredited Indiana high school by the end of June 2022, be a U.S. citizen, and a resident of or attending a high school in White County. The students must have at least a 2.75 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Selection considerations also include financial need, community, school, or work involvement, letters of recommendation, and a written essay.
Applications must be delivered to the Foundation office by 5:00 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Applications are available in the high school guidance offices or may be obtained by contacting Lucy Dold, executive director of the Community Foundation, at 1001 Airport Rd., Monticello, 574-583-6911, or www.cfwhitecounty.org.