The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution conducted the 2023 Good Citizen Award dinner Feb. 7 at Angler’s Restaurant.
DAR Good Citizens for 2023 are Andrew Buswell fom North White High School, Berenize Del Real Perez from North White High School, Campbell Inez Pekny from Frontier Jr./Sr. High School and Alaina Wolfe from Twin Lakes High School. Alaina Wolfe was the overall winner and her essay has been submitted to the state contest. Wolfe and Buswell were unable to attend because of school events.
The DAR Good Citizen program and scholarship contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The program is open to all senior class students enrolled in accredited public or private schools. The student selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. The theme of this year’s essay was: “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving it.” The focus question was: “How will the essential actions of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership and patriotism) meet the challenges that American faces in this decade.”