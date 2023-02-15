DAR Good Citizen Award winners

Berenize Del Real Perez from N.White High School (left) and Campbell Inez Pekny from Frontier Jr./Sr. High School (right) received Good Citizen Awards at a recent DAR dinner. Not pictured are Andrew Buswell of N. White and Alaina Wolfe from Twin Lakes High School.

 Provided

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution conducted the 2023 Good Citizen Award dinner Feb. 7 at Angler’s Restaurant.

DAR Good Citizens for 2023 are Andrew Buswell fom North White High School, Berenize Del Real Perez from North White High School, Campbell Inez Pekny from Frontier Jr./Sr. High School and Alaina Wolfe from Twin Lakes High School. Alaina Wolfe was the overall winner and her essay has been submitted to the state contest. Wolfe and Buswell were unable to attend because of school events.

