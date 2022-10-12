dold column sig

We’ve reached my favorite time of year when the leaves begin to crunch under our feet, mother nature boasts her showstopping colors, and spooky pumpkins adorn most neighborhood porches. It’s hard not to smile through this season of change.

For our local farmers, the chill in the air indicates a season of harvest. Combines are combing through the country roads, displaying their great responsibility of tending to the thousands of acres of farmland across our county. Farmers dedicate long, strenuous hours in the field, hoping to yield the greatest harvest and do their small part in helping nourish the world.

