MONTICELLO — The Community Foundation of White County is opening its Spring 2022 Community Grants cycle.
A total of $20,000 is available in this cycle. Grant applications are due into the foundation office by March 11 and will be announced in early April.
“Last year, the Community Foundation awarded more than $73,000 in community grants cycles. We look forward to awarding another series of grants to support inspiring projects being led by dedicated people across White County," CFWC director Leslie Goss said. “All of these grants were made possible by everyday donors, people just like you and me, who want to see good things happen in our community.
Goss said grants have funded projects to support the arts, health care, historic preservation and educational initiatives.
Charitable 501(c)3 organizations that serve White County are eligible to apply.
“The Community Foundation of White County is dedicated to strengthening and transforming White County through philanthropy. What a privilege it is to put our donors’ gifts to use in our own community," Goss said. "Every gift to the foundation’s Community Grants Fund, of whatever size, helps support these grant initiatives our community – enriching programs that touch peoples’ lives.”
Grant application packets are available at the Community Foundation office, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello; on the website, www.cfwhitecounty.org; or by calling 574-583-6911.