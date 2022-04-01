MONTICELLO — Monticello Christian Church and Bright Beginnings Day Care will host a Community Easter Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9 at the church on the corner of Gordon and Airport Roads.
An egg hunt will begin at noon. Live entertainment by Group Therapy starts at 1 p.m. Music will also be provided by the Good Times Professional Audio DJ service.
The White County Sheriff's Office will have its child ID booth available for free to provide IDs to children. There will also be food vendors, business vendors, bounce houses, and a petting zoo. Some free cookies and other refreshments will also be available.