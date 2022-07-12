The Monticello Railroad Street medians have a new look these days. “The Colors of Hope” is the project of the current president of the Garden Clubs of Indiana, Linda Harkleroad. TGCI is a consortium of 53 garden clubs in the state and is a part of the National Garden Clubs. “The Colors of Hope” is a project to raise cancer awareness.
Nearly everyone has been touched by this frightening disease. The “Colors” are colors assigned to each kind of cancer. The Railroad Street Medians were replanted last year after a construction project destroyed the old medians. This project was funded for the Monticello Garden Club in part by grants from the National Garden Club “Plant America” program and the Community Foundation of White County Women Giving Together program.
The medians are maintained by the club. The club was recently given an award for this project as the best Civic Development project by a small garden club for 2021. The club’s mission is to “Promote the knowledge and love of gardening while beautifying our community”. The club maintains 10 garden areas in the city. We provide support to other local organizations. New members are welcome. Meetings are on the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. See Facebook page for information.