Angela G. Ticen graduates from Goshen College
GOSHEN - Angela G. Ticen, of Chalmers, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Goshen College this spring with a bachelor's degree in Music and Secondary Education. Members of the Goshen College Class of 2023 were honored during the college's 125th commencement ceremony on April 30. The Class of 2023 consists of 165 graduates who were awarded the following degrees: 115 Bachelor of Arts, 23 Bachelor of Science in Nursing, one Bachelor of Science, 12 Master of Science in Nursing as family nurse practitioners, five Master of Arts in Environmental Education, five Master of Business Administration and four Doctors of Nursing Practice.