Hope Slusser named to Fall 2022 Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University
CEDARVILLE, OH — Hope Slusser, a Hebron student majoring in English, was named to the fall 2022 Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Fall 2022 Dean's List at Olivet Nazarene University
BOURBONNAIS, IL — To qualify for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
DeMotte: Rachel Akers, Abigail Bennett, Abby Ebbens, Elizabeth Eenigenburg, Elyse Eenigenburg, Emma Orsburn, Morgan Schaafsma
Hebron: Ryan Williams
Wheatfield : Lindsay Zeldenrust, Madison Zeldenrust
