Payton Clapper has been accepted for enrollment at Palmer College of Chiropractic
DAVENPORT, IA — Payton Clapper of Brookston, has been accepted for enrollment for the summer 2023 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Issac Salinas of Delphi, has been accepted for enrollment for the summer 2023 trimester in the General Science, Bachelor of Science program at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main Campus in Davenport.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.