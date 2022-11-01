NORTH MANCHESTER, IN — Gavin Gleason of Brookston has been awarded the Class of 1948 Legacy Scholarship at Manchester University. The Delphi Community High School graduate is majoring in Exercise Science/Fitness at the northern Indiana school. This endowed fund provides financial assistance to deserving students so they have the same opportunities that 1948 class members so valued and celebrated during their 50th class reunion. It will also provide support for faculty development at Manchester University for the seminars, training and experiences so necessary to keep the curriculum current and sharp.
