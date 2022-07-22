Gardiner receives bachelor’s degree
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Loras College has announced the names of students who earned a bachelor's degree or master's degree in 2021-2022. Among the graduates is Monticello resident Mallory F Gardiner, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and Politics. She is a graduate of Twin Lakes High School.
Henley earns degree in Biology
ROCK ISLAND, IL — Augustana College, Rock Island, Ill., held its commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 22. U.S. The graduating class totaled 508. Among the graduates who participated in the ceremony: Melanie Henley from West Lafayette was recognized with a major in Biology.
Manchester honors area Class of 2022 graduates
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN — Manchester University conferred degrees to the Class of 2022 in May. Madeline Russow, Logansport graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in Biology-Chemistry. Erin Hickle, Wolcott, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in Digital Media. Alexandra Parr, Russiaville, graduated with a bachelor's degree in Exercise Science and Fitness. Zachary White, Logansport, graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in Physical Education. Andrew Topp, Monticello, received a bachelor's degree in Sport Management.