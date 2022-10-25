As your Community Foundation of White County approaches its 25th anniversary, we want to thank you for making this transformational work possible. Hundreds of individuals have made the personal commitment to strengthen our community through the power of philanthropy, spreading kindness wherever their passions lead. Donors here in White County and far beyond have chosen to invest in this small piece of the world, because we believe in it.
Whether you are someone who makes an annual unrestricted donation to address ever-changing needs, or if you have established your own Fund, you are why we can celebrate so joyously. Thank you!
So, to celebrate with you 25 years of strengthening and transforming White County, we are inviting you (and all your friends, too!) to join in our 25 By 25 Challenge.
With a gift of $25 (or any multiple of $25) to the Foundation, you can be part of awarding a special $25,000 25th Anniversary grant to be announced at our celebration next May. For every dollar donated, a generous donor has pledged to match your donation dollar for dollar, up to $25,000 - double the impact!
Since 1998, your Community Foundation of White County has infused nearly $5 million into our White County community in the form of grants and scholarships. As more people join in our mission – with gifts both large and small – our capacity to help our nonprofit organizations serve the arts, education, social services, and community development continues to grow.
So how can you join in the celebration?
Write your check to the Community Foundation of White County and send to PO Box 1154, Monticello IN 47960 or donate online through our website www.cfwhitecounty.org and designate your gift to “25 by 25.”
Together, we can do this – and share in a very special $25,000 grant to celebrate our wonderful community!