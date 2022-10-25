Celebrating 25 years

As your Community Foundation of White County approaches its 25th anniversary, we want to thank you for making this transformational work possible. Hundreds of individuals have made the personal commitment to strengthen our community through the power of philanthropy, spreading kindness wherever their passions lead. Donors here in White County and far beyond have chosen to invest in this small piece of the world, because we believe in it.

Whether you are someone who makes an annual unrestricted donation to address ever-changing needs, or if you have established your own Fund, you are why we can celebrate so joyously. Thank you!

