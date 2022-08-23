MONTICELLO — American Legion Post #81 of Monticello will be holding their annual Canoe for the Legion event on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The event features free canoe rides and free food at the Legion, which is located at 405 E. Washington St.
Come to the Legion anytime during the event and they will transport you to the canoes, which are launched from below the Norway Dam. Then you can float down the Tippecanoe River back to the American Legion where the food is waiting. The legion will be cooking up hot dogs provided by Sycamore Drive In, hamburgers, beans, and other sides as well as cookies from Kinser's Bakery.
The Legion is raffling off a kayak that was donated from Rural King for the event.
The annual event raises money for the Legion, so that it can provide scholarships to Twin Lakes High School graduates. They also donate money to other endeavors, such as scouting and helping out veterans. The American Legion is a nonprofit organization.
