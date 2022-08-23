Canoe for the Legion

A canoe arrives at the Legion dock on the Tippecanoe River during a previous Canoe for the Legion event. This year's event is Sept. 10.

 Photo Provided

MONTICELLO — American Legion Post #81 of Monticello will be holding their annual Canoe for the Legion event on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event features free canoe rides and free food at the Legion, which is located at 405 E. Washington St. 

