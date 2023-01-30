For 25 years, your Community Foundation of White County has spread impact into all corners of our little place in the world, embedding legacies deep into our roots that shape our communities, and will continue to do so for generations to come.
In 2006, CFWC partnered with Diane Fishel-Hall, a native of White County, to rebrand our logo to better represent our mission: to strengthen and transform White County by fostering charitable giving, philanthropic aspirations, and leadership. While our office is headquartered in Monticello, sometimes there can be the perception that we exclusively serve the county seat. To clarify this, Diane created a radiant logo, displaying a map of White County.
We are so proud that CFWC is committed to shining light into each of our unique communities that make up the place we call home. The lake-blue spikes in the starburst extend from our office in Monticello out to every other community here: Idaville, Wolcott, Brookston, Guernsey, Lee, Norway, Springboro, Bell Center, Round Grove, Indiana Beach, Smithson, Buffalo, Reynolds, Burnettsville, Monon, Badger Grove, Sitka, Chalmers, Headlee, and Seafield…wow, that’s a lot of spikes!
Can you find which burst represents your home?
Sometimes in rural Indiana, we forget exactly how rich our communities are, but after reading through that long list, you can’t help but confront that we are truly bountiful. In each of these communities, and sprinkled in-between with our farming friends, are passionate, dedicated individuals working together to leave this place better than we found it.
We can only celebrate 25 years of bursting impact across White County because of those passionate individuals, donors big and small and our partners doing the good work. When the Community Foundation first began in 1998, it became clear that our citizens understood the importance of providing for the future, and recognized CFWC as a trusted community asset to sustain impact for generations.
To thank you for your commitment to our community and for 25 years of impact, we invite you to participate in our 25 by 25 Challenge. By contributing to this 1:1 match (up to $25,000), you will take part a special proactive grant that will be announced at our anniversary event in May. Thanks to a generous donor, your $25 donation will become $50, or your $250 will become $500—double the impact! Log on to www.cfwhitecounty.org to donate today, or reach out to Executive Director, Lucy Dold to learn more at (574) 583-6911.