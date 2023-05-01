BURLINGTON — Summer hours begin May 10: Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wednesdays 5-8 p.m. The Summer Reading program sign-up starts May 17. The summer reading programs will be held on Wednesday evenings. The first event will be held on June 7, and continue weekly. Pre-registration will be required for events that will have limited space.
Join us at the Carroll County Fair on July 18, for a special story time!
Indiana Firefly story times will be held on Thursdays at 1 p.m. during July.
BCL would love to have you volunteer! Ask about our tween/teen opportunities (and adults!). BCL welcomes area residents to enjoy a free membership. Public computers and 24/7 wifi are available. Copy, fax, and lamination services are available for a small fee. Online checkout is available for registered patrons. Follow us on Facebook for updated information. The library is located at 101 7th St., Burlington, IN 46915. Call 765-566-3166 for more information.