BURLINGTON — Summer hours begin May 10: Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wednesdays 5-8 p.m. The Summer Reading program sign-up starts May 17. The summer reading programs will be held on Wednesday evenings. The first event will be held on June 7, and continue weekly. Pre-registration will be required for events that will have limited space.

Join us at the Carroll County Fair on July 18, for a special story time!

