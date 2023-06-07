INDIANAPOLIS – More than 170 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Career Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, as part of the Class of 2023 - including Isabel Richey from Brookston, Ind.

Indiana Connections Career Academy’s Class of 2023 consists of graduates from many cities and towns across the state, including Carmel, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Valparaiso and more, who received high-quality online programming. Among the graduating class, 46% plan to attend two-or four-year colleges or universities, 37% plan to enter the workforce and 16% plan to attend vocational training.

Tags