INDIANAPOLIS – More than 170 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Career Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, as part of the Class of 2023 - including Isabel Richey from Brookston, Ind.
Indiana Connections Career Academy’s Class of 2023 consists of graduates from many cities and towns across the state, including Carmel, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Valparaiso and more, who received high-quality online programming. Among the graduating class, 46% plan to attend two-or four-year colleges or universities, 37% plan to enter the workforce and 16% plan to attend vocational training.
Indiana Connections Career Academy provides students with a safe, engaging environment that offers STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) and career-focused courses for specific skill development and career exposure.
In its sixth year of operation, Indiana Connections Career Academy students utilize the same long-standing and developed online curriculum and technology as its companion school, Indiana Connections Academy. The difference between the two high school programs is that Indiana Connections Career Academy students pursue graduation requirements to earn a high school diploma while also completing a career-focused program that prepares them for joining the workforce in one of Indiana’s high-growth fields. By engaging in Career Education Live Lessons, completing career-facing activities and demonstrating employability skills, students earn badges, gain elective credit and are better prepared for life after high school.
Enrollment for the 2023-24 online program is now open at Indiana Connections Career Academy for grades 6–12. Interested families are encouraged to attend an upcoming online information session to find out if the online program is the right fit for their students. For more information about Indiana Connections Career Academy, visit IndianaConnectionsCareerAcademy.com.