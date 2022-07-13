The Monticello-Union Township Public Library is hosting its 9th annual Broadway Art Show Friday, July 29, from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public will be able to enjoy a diversity of art media from paintings, photography, jewelry, textiles, glass, pottery and wood. All artwork will be available for purchase; a portion of the proceeds will support installing a new accessible ramp.
Those who want first look at the art and the first opportunity to purchase pieces can become an Art Patron. By pledging in advance, Art Patrons will receive an invitation to an exclusive reception on Friday, July 29, from 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of instrumental music, appetizers, wine, and artwork in an array of mediums.
The Broadway Art Show will continue on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the public to browse the beautiful collection of unique artwork and purchase items. Bring the children from 1 – 3 p.m. and have them create their own unique artwork with the Cervantes Brothers.
Supporting the art and craft fair enables artists to continue creating art and the library to offer the community a cultural experience. Join us as we celebrate the beauty of art in many forms.
For more information on the Broadway Art Show or to become an art patron, visit the library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us or contact us at 574-583-2665.