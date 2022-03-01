Broadband Investment coming to the Town of Flora
FLORA, Ind. — The Town of Flora has partnered with Mulberry Telecommunications to install direct fiber-to-home broadband in southern Carroll County.
The project, slated to roll out over the next two years, will provide 800-plus homes within the incorporated limits and subsequently key underserved areas with high-speed internet.
With a total estimated investment of $4 million, Mulberry Telecommunications looks to work with the community to identify key areas of need with an eventual phased rollout.
In addition to the direct broadband investment, Mulberry Telecommunications plans to construct a new facility in Flora. Completion of the project is slated for 2023.
“To date, Carroll County does not have a comprehensive residential fiber-optic network,” said Jake Adams, executive director and CEO of Carroll County Economic Development. “Mulberry Telecommunications investment provides significant value to the families and businesses in the area by enabling full participation in today’s modern, connected world.”
Adams stated the project “is essential to our community by providing access to healthcare via telemedicine, increased educational opportunities through distance learning, provide opportunity for work at home employees, and encouraging an entrepreneurial economy” where existing and start-up home-based and small businesses can compete globally.
“The Flora Town Council is excited to have Mulberry Telecommunications become a part of our community, stated Darrell Yoder, president of the Flora Town Council. “Mulberry Telecommunications is an outstanding company with great employees. They have a long history specializing in telecommunications and internet services. Our council is proud to announce that Mulberry will start the construction of their new office building in Flora this spring and has already started installing the infrastructure to provide the Town of Flora with fiber internet with speeds up to 1 gigabit. It will be an essential improvement for the town.”
Greg Maish, of Mulberry Telecommunications, said the company is looking forward to serving the residents and businesses of Flora and Carroll County with gigabit fiber options.
“The need for rural broadband services continues to be the focal point for our local communities. The question is never the ‘why,’ but it is always the ‘how,’” he said. “Mulberry Telecommunications is committed to stepping in to help meet the need and become the ‘how’ for the town of Flora. We see similar qualities between Flora and Mulberry and believe we can help the town take a leap forward in their quality of life.
“We are grateful for the town of Flora and the town council for choosing to partner with Mulberry Telecommunications.”