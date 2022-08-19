Indiana Bacon Festival

DELPHI — The 2022 Indiana Bacon Festival takes place in downtown Delphi on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 3 - 11 p.m. This is the ninth annual event presented by The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Indiana Kitchen Premium Pork Products.

This fun, family-friendly event includes an exciting menu of offerings with each one including bacon, the Family Fun Zone, a Backyard BBQ Cook-off, a bacon-eating contest and a hog-calling competition.

