DELPHI — The 2022 Indiana Bacon Festival takes place in downtown Delphi on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 3 - 11 p.m. This is the ninth annual event presented by The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Indiana Kitchen Premium Pork Products.
This fun, family-friendly event includes an exciting menu of offerings with each one including bacon, the Family Fun Zone, a Backyard BBQ Cook-off, a bacon-eating contest and a hog-calling competition.
The festival also features a tremendous line up of entertainment throughout the day. This year’s headliner is Foghat, whose top hits include Slow Ride, Fool for the City and I Just Want to Make Love to You. The line up also includes Smells Like Nirvana, Cooke & Belle and Group Therapy.
To purchase wristbands prior to the event, please go to the Indiana Bacon Festival website at indianabaconfestival.com/tickets. Wristbands are $8 in advance and $15 the day of the festival. For more information, please call Julia Leahy, event coordinator, at 765-564-6757.
About the Indiana Bacon Festival
The Indiana Bacon Festival takes place each year in downtown Delphi, Indiana. The event boasts a bacon-filled menu, brews and bands. The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce presents the festival each year, and it’s primary sponsor is Indiana Kitchen Premium Pork Products.