Returning to the classroom when I was child was almost always accompanied by some back to school jitters. At least in my young mind, everything was on the line when it came to picking out the perfect first day outfit or decorating my locker to make sure all my closest friends’ and crushed celebrities’ faces adorned the walls.

For many families, though, back to school could look like neglecting other necessities to afford schoolbooks or new gym sneakers. For teachers, it could look like diving deeper into personal finances to provide an engaging learning environment in the classroom.

