Goshen College announces Dean's List for Spring Semester 2023

GOSHEN — Goshen College recently recognized 132 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the spring 2023 Dean's List. Angela Ticen, a Senior Music; Secondary Education major from Chalmers, and Kyra Wilson, a Junior Education major from Battle Ground, were recognized for academic excellence on the spring semester Dean's List at Goshen College. Ticen is a graduate of Tri-County Junior-Senior High School and Wilson is a graduate of Frontier Junior-Senior High School.

