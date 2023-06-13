Goshen College announces Dean's List for Spring Semester 2023
GOSHEN — Goshen College recently recognized 132 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the spring 2023 Dean's List. Angela Ticen, a Senior Music; Secondary Education major from Chalmers, and Kyra Wilson, a Junior Education major from Battle Ground, were recognized for academic excellence on the spring semester Dean's List at Goshen College. Ticen is a graduate of Tri-County Junior-Senior High School and Wilson is a graduate of Frontier Junior-Senior High School.
The Dean's List includes students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the Dean's List selection process.
Initiated in the fall of 1999, the Dean's List celebrates the achievement of Goshen College students who have met high academic standards and can motivate students preparing for graduate studies.
Katie Lietz of Wolcott awarded degree from The University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL — Katie Lietz of Wolcott, has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Library Information Studies. UA awarded over 5,885 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.
Area students on Manchester University Spring 2023 Undergraduate Dean's List
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN — Manchester University congratulates 347 undergraduate students who were named to the Spring 2023 Dean's List. Undergratuate students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of pass/not pass grades are included on the Dean's List.
Those from your area include:
Jakob Armstrong of Winamac, Marketing Sport Management
Jennifer Budd of Winamac, Biology
Carley Camp of Logansport, Elementary Education
Joshua Dold of Monticello, Communication Studies
Katelyn Duncan of Burnettsville, Nursing
Alexia Hernandez of Logansport, History
Korynn Kinnaird of Delphi, Art
Clay Kistler of Winamac, History
Charles O'Connor of Logansport, Excercise Science and Fitness
Jessie Ringen of Rensselaer, Biology-Chemistry
Adrianna Shires of Winamac, Global Health Aidan Stevens of Rensselaer, Psychology
Zachary White of Logansport, Physical Education
In North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester. Our mission Manchester University respects the infinite worth of every individual and graduates persons of ability and conviction who draw upon their education and faith to lead principled, productive, and compassionate lives that improve the human condition.
Caitlin Wright makes Midway University Spring 2023 Dean's List
MIDWAY, KY — Midway University is pleased to announce Caitlin Wright from Camden has been named to its Dean's List for the 2023 Spring Semester. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester. There were 357 students who made the Dean's List.
Midway University is a private, co-educational institution located in Woodford County and part of the greater Lexington, Kentucky area. Founded in 1847, Midway University's total enrollment (including traditional and online undergraduate, graduate, and dual credit students) is more than 1,900 from across Kentucky, the U.S., and several countries.