ANGOLA, IN — The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) has announced the recipients of the 2022-23 MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
In total, 273 individual student-athletes at Trine University were recognized by the MIAA on the 2022-23 Academic Honor Roll, the most of any league schools.
Student-athletes must reach a 3.5 grade-point average for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in an MIAA-sponsored sport to be eligible.
The following local students were named to the Honor Roll:
Matthew Edison of Russiaville, a member of the men's cross country team.
Edison is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
Kale Lawson of Reynolds, a member of the football team. Lawson is majoring in Elementary Education.
Lakin Webb of Rensselaer, a member of the wrestling team. Webb is majoring in Civil Engineering.
