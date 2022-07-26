The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 81, of Monticello, is hosting a delicious homemade noodle dinner on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post located on East Washington Street (right off of US Hwy 24 at the east end of the Washington Street bridge). Meals are adults - $10; children five – 12 - $5; children under five – free. The meal consists of your choice of chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, side salad, roll (from Kinser’s Bakery) and dessert.
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.