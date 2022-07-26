The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 81, of Monticello, is hosting a delicious homemade noodle dinner on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post located on East Washington Street (right off of US Hwy 24 at the east end of the Washington Street bridge). Meals are adults - $10; children five – 12 - $5; children under five – free. The meal consists of your choice of chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, side salad, roll (from Kinser’s Bakery) and dessert.

