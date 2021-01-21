JANUARY 2021
President Jim Davis welcomed members to the Jan. 13 meeting of AAMMSA via Zoom at 6 p.m.
Attendance in the Civic Center: Jim Davis, Dick Stimmel, Josh Grabow. Zoom attendance: Julie Gutwein, Nikie Jenkinson, Jordan DeLong, Debbie Vandervort, Kaylee Hahn, Julie Hart, Erin Diener Mattull.
Debbie Vandervort moved to accept the minutes of the December meeting as presented. Julie Hart seconded. Motion carried.
Treasurer Nikie Jenkinson explained the financial report. AAMMSA dues of $2 per person were collected at the January 2020 meeting. Because there are no outstanding bills that need to be paid immediately, it was decided to delay collecting dues until a safe public meeting can be held.
Unique Graphics is in the process of constructing the addition to the new Welcome to Monon signs that will be installed at the north and south entrances to town. The Town of Monon is purchasing the basic signs. AAMMSA will pay for the additional attachment to the bottom of the signs. These attachments will allow information of upcoming events to be added and changed. Julie Gutwein moved to accept the financial report. Debbie Vandervort seconded. Motion carried.
The two new murals on the upper windows of the corner building have been installed. North White High School students and art teacher Karyl Shields designed and created the murals depicting scenes from Monon’s railroad history. The total mural project was made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of White County to All Aboard Monon Main Street Association.
Thanks to Pat Newbold, who created the patriotic murals on the lower windows, North White Schools, the Town of Monon, and all the volunteers who assisted with this project.
Jim Davis will be in contact with our district OCRA representative to discuss how AAMMSA should proceed to become a certified Main Street organization. Josh Grabow commented that becoming a 501c3 should not be difficult or expensive. Nikie Jenkinson suggested AAMMSA become a 501c3 before becoming a Main Street organization.
Enjoy White County digital marketing director Kaylee Hahn reported on results from her December postings promoting White County. She promoted the Monon Theater by offering an opportunity to “adopt” a seat as a Christmas gift. She also featured the Monon Connection Railroad Museum. Of all the sites she featured around White County, the Monon Connection received the most “hits," far exceeding those of all the other posts.
The Monon Food Fest is scheduled for Saturday, June 5. All events will be held in town and not at the park this year. Jim Davis explained how many vendors participated in the 2019 event. The 2020 Fest was cancelled because of the pandemic. Expenses for the 2019 event were $4,400. The car show is not included in these figures. The car show has its own account.
Letters asking individuals, businesses and organizations to sponsor the fest were sent in January 2019. Sponsors donated $3,375. Kaylee Hahn reported there are tourism incentives that may be available to Monon for the fest. She will keep the committee updated on these opportunities.
Josh Grabow reported that Monon Meats will sponsor the Petting Zoo and children’s pony rides as well as secure a location for these attractions. The car show will be on the west side of town, with the majority of the events on the east side of the highway.
Erin Mattull suggested having some attractions near the car show. It was suggested that the Civic Center be open for attendees to use the rest room. Other public rest rooms need to be available.
Jim Davis announced that many more volunteers are needed to assist with the Food Fest and requested that anyone willing to help in any capacity please contact him.
Debbie Vandervort moved for adjournment at 6:46 p.m. Julie Hart seconded. Meeting adjourned.
The next meeting is Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.