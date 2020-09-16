SEPTEMBER 2020
President Jim Davis called the Sept. 9, 2020, meeting of AAMMSA to order at 6:02 p.m. by leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Secretary Julie Gutwein read the minutes of the August meeting. Tyler Worrell moved to accept as presented. Jim Davis seconded. Motion carried.
Treasurer Nikie Jenkinson attended the meeting remotely and explained the financial report which had been distributed to attendees. AAMMSA has been awarded a grant from the Community Foundation of White County to pay for paint and materials for patriotic murals created by Pat Newbold to be installed on the vacant building on the southeast corner of 4th and Market.
Karyl Shields, NWHS art teacher, and her students have volunteered to design and create paintings to be installed on the two upper windows over the murals on the west side of the building. Candi Melton is contacting Vanguard Corp. to ask if the company will donate material for these murals as it would be easier to install lighter weight materials on the higher windows.
Although only one of the mural panels has been installed, the project has created much positive interest in the community and around the area. It received front page coverage in the Monticello Herald Journal and has been shared on several Facebook pages.
There was discussion about commissioning more murals for Monon. It was suggested to contact a few artists with local connections. Debbie Vandervort, Julie Gutwein and Tami Newbold had suggestions.
Flyers for the Sept. 19 Wacky Wheels parade have been distributed around Monon. Secretary Gutwein will send press releases to the local papers and WMRS. Volunteers signed up to assist with serving the refreshments and other duties that evening. The Monticello Kroger store has graciously volunteered to donate hot dogs and buns for the event. Alliance bank is donating and serving ice cream.
The parade will begin at the Monon park at 6 p.m., led by Dick Stimmel in his golf cart. Marshall Young will stop traffic at the light when the parade crosses from one side of town to the other. Tyler Worrell is setting up the movie that will be shown later in the evening.
In response to AAMMSA’s interest in installing new signs at the entrances to Monon, the group was informed that the town is investigating having the current signs refurbished. Jim Davis and Tyler Worrell have not received bids for AAMMSA’s proposals for new signs.
AAMMSA will sponsor Trunk and Treat on Market Street Saturday, Oct. 24 from 6-7 p.m. with a family movie presentation at 7 p.m. outside on the lot behind the bank. Jim Davis is working with town officials and the chamber of commerce to coordinate Halloween activities.
The Monon Christmas parade in December will be a lighted parade again this year. The plan is to alternate between afternoon and evening parades to coordinate with the North White basketball schedule and have afternoon parades on home game dates and evening parades on the dates of away games. This is make lining up the parade on the school parking lot easier. There will be a tour of homes following the parade. Residents who would like to participate in the home tour are asked to contact Jim Davis.
Dab Vandervort moved for adjournment at 6:47 p.m. Dick Stimmel seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Dick Stimmel, Tyler Worrell, Julie Gutwein, Nikie Jenkinson (remotely), Dick Stimmel, Deb Vandervort, Bobbi Davis, Candi Melton, Julie Hart, Tami Newbold, Peyton Worrell, Troy Uildriks, Irma Uildriks, Erin Diener Mattull.