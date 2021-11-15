NOVEMBER 2021
President Jim Davis called the Nov. 10 meeting of AAMMSA to order at 6 p.m. and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Dick Stimmel moved to accept the minutes of the October meeting. Debbie Vandervort seconded. Motion carried.
Lexi Reagan moved to accept the treasurer’s report as presented. Austin Stroud seconded. Motion carried.
OLD BUSINESS: Construction of the gazebo by the North White Building Trades class is under way. Instructor Jim Scott and the students reported that the assembly instructions have been easy to follow. Shingles and other miscellaneous items still need to be purchased from AAMMSA funds.
Secretary Julie Gutwein announced that AAMMSA, via the White County United Way, has received two grant awards from the Community Foundation of White County. One, a director’s choice award from director Jim Annis, in the amount of $1,000, and $2,900 from the Community Foundation. These funds are to purchase and install decorative and seasonal lighting for the new gazebo.
AAMMSA is very grateful to the Community Foundation for the support and validation of All Aboard Monon’s endeavors.
There has been no recent communication regarding the rain barrels nor from the mural artists.
Christmas parade: participants will assemble in the North White School parking lot at 1 p.m. for the 2 p.m. parade. Jim Davis is distributing entry blanks. Decorated golf cars, tractors, etc. are encouraged to participate. Entry blanks are available at the Monon Town Hall and on the AAMMSA Facebook page or by contacting Jim Davis. Lexi Reagan volunteered to assist with registration and line-up at the school.
Main Street communities’ enrollment is now open. Jim Davis will schedule a meeting with our OCRA director.
Julie Gutwein moved for adjournment at 6:34 p.m. Jim Davis seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Jim Davis, Julie Gutwein, Debbie Vandervort, Dick Stimmel, Roger Young, Austin Stroud, Lexi Reagan.