This Valentine’s Day, we want to give a huge shout out to our wonderful community for 25 years of generosity, dedication, and collaboration that have guided the Foundation in all its successes. Cultivating change in a community takes dollars to fund, skilled workers to fulfill the mission, but mostly importantly, it takes heart and passion. And in White County, we are blessed to have a community filled with passionate individuals with the biggest of hearts!

In 25 years, we’ve partnered with dozens of local organizations that strive for excellence through the opportunities that our grant making offers. Many of these groups are led by volunteers, gifting their time and talent to a mission they are passionate to support, like the “flowerpot ladies” from the Streets of Monticello Association who dedicate hundreds of hours each year to make passage through downtown Monticello beautiful and inviting. Our friends at the Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation thrive on collaborative efforts that strengthen regional development opportunities on the east side of our county. On the north, a small but incredibly mighty group of volunteers with the Monon Civic Preservation Society lead preservation efforts to restore the historic downtown.

