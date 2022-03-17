WOLCOTT – Wolcott Bancorp, a bank holding company and owner of Bank of Wolcott, reported continued strong earnings during 2021 at its annual meeting of shareholders.
The meeting took place March 10 at Tri-County Intermediate School in Wolcott.
The company reported net earnings of $3.4 million in 2021. This equates to earnings per share of $52.84 as compared to the $42.69 per share earned in 2020.
The book value per share increased by 5% during 2021 to $371.32 per share while the bank remains noted as a strong and well-capitalized financial institution.
“The team has done an excellent job over the past year to exceed our financial goals,” said Jeremy Siegle, president and chief executive officer of Bank of Wolcott. “We were able to help customers during uncertain times by utilizing government programs, our staff’s experience, all while remaining the constant organization our communities come to expect.
"We were also successful at completing a share repurchase initiative that provided liquidity for those who wanted cash, while creating significant additional value for the shareholders that remained. We are pleased with the performance in 2021 and look forward to remaining a cornerstone of our communities for many years to come.”
Shareholders re-elected Kevin M. Bender, of rural Delphi, and Jeffrey E. Welsh, of rural Goodland, to three-year terms as directors of the company. Bender has served as a director since 1995 while Welsh was initially elected in 2013.
Service tenure awards were presented. Lending Operations Specialist Jessica Smith was recognized for five years of service. Joe Coffing and Amy Swaim were each recognized for 10 years of service. Coffing is vice president and commercial loan officer while Swaim serves as commercial loan assistant.
Calvin Illingworth was also recognized for his 20 years of service to the bank. Illingworth retired in January 2022.
Margaret M. Howard, who retired from the board of directors in March 2021, was recognized for her 54 years of service to the bank as an active employee and as a director.
Bank of Wolcott operates full-service financial offices in Wolcott, Monticello and Remington.