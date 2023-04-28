White Oak Award

Trilogy Divisional Vice President Justin August, Executive Director Stephanie Anderson and Director of Health Services Jada Johnson are pictured with the President's Diamond Services Award from Trilogy Health Services.

 Provided

MONTICELLO — White Oak Health Campus, a Trilogy Health Services senior living community, was honored with an award for outstanding customer service during the company's annual spring meeting held earlier this month in Louisville, Kentucky.

By placing residents and families first, White Oak exceeded the expectations of the people it serves, earning the prestigious President's Diamond Service Award. The honor recognizes Trilogy communities who scored in the company's top 6 - 30 percent based on the customer service survey.

Tags