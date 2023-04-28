MONTICELLO — White Oak Health Campus, a Trilogy Health Services senior living community, was honored with an award for outstanding customer service during the company's annual spring meeting held earlier this month in Louisville, Kentucky.
By placing residents and families first, White Oak exceeded the expectations of the people it serves, earning the prestigious President's Diamond Service Award. The honor recognizes Trilogy communities who scored in the company's top 6 - 30 percent based on the customer service survey.
Trilogy solicits feedback from the residents and families they serve twice a year. Responses are viewed as invaluable and are used to identify places where the campus excels as well as opportunities for growth.
White Oak earned an overall score of 4.7065 out of five from feedback in categories including staff attitude, quality of care, food quality, activity programming, appearance, and cleanliness.
"We are committed to delivering quality, clinical care and a first-class level of hospitality to the senior lifestyle. Our scores on the Customer Satisfaction Survey represent our team's dedication to servant leadership, and it is with great pride that we receive this recognition," Stephanie Anderson, Executive Director said. "We're honored to have received such positive feedback from our customers and promise them that we will continue to strive to exceed their expectations."