Nancy’s Mexican Grocery, 102 East Fourth Street, Monon; Inspected May 31: Two non-critical violations: Lid on outdoor trash bins must be closed at all times; Items, outside of rear door entrance, that are not pertaining to restaurant or grocery must be removed. To be corrected by today.
Nancy’s Taqueria, 102 East Fourth Street, Monon; Inspected May 31: No violations found this inspection.
Burger King, 1107 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected June 1: No violations this inspection.
Jackson Street Pub, 121 West Third Street, Brookston; Inspected June 1: No violations this inspection.
Taco Shoppe, 108 East Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected June 2: No violations this inspection.
Am Vets Post 91, 219 Northwestern Ave., Monticello; Inspected June 2: No violations this inspection.
Park Place Learning Center, 904 City Park Loop, Monticello; Inspected June 2: No violations this inspection.
Fresh Fruit Water, Monon Food Fest, Monon; Inspected June 4: No violations this inspection.
Frosty Freeze Ice Cream Trailer, Monon Food Fest, Monon; Inspected June 4: No violations this inspection.
Sweet Z’s Concessions, Monon Food Fest, Monon; Inspected June 4: No violations this inspection.
Monon Meats Food Trailer, Monon Food Fest, Monon; Inspected June 4: No violations this inspection.
Sublette’s on the Road, Monon Food Fest, Monon; Inspected June 4: No violations this inspection.
Lolita’s Restaurant, 207 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected June 8: Three non-critical violations: Hand and three-bay sinks need to be caulked to wall; Hand sink to be installed in prep area; All equipment (refrigeration) must have visible thermometers. To be corrected before opening.
Wolcott Café and Catering, 201 North Range Street, Wolcott; Inspected June 8: Two non-critical violations: All refrigeration units need visible thermometers; All food items must be kept six inches off floor. To be corrected by today.
Schwan’s Inc., 1406 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected June 8: No violations this inspection.
Tall Timbers, 4773 NW Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected June 8: No violations this inspection.
Mike’s Produce, 422 West Jefferson Street, Monticello; Inspected June 8: No violations this inspection.
RVino – Lost Acres LLC, 3148 North County Road 400 East, Monticello; Inspected June 8: No violations this inspection.
Monticello City Pool, 519 Second Street, Monticello; Inspected June 9: No violations this inspection.
Camp Buffalo, 9400 Boy Scout Road, Monticello; Inspected June 9: One non-critical violation: Sanitizer on dishwasher not holding temperature of 180 degrees. To be corrected by today.
Patio Drive In, Buffalo Daze, Buffalo; Inspected June 11: No violations this inspection.
Grandpa’s Sno, Buffalo Daze, Buffalo; Inspected June 11: No violations this inspection.
Sunrise Harvest Farm LLC, Buffalo Daze, Buffalo; Inspected June 11: One non-critical violation: Floor needs to be made easily cleanable – tiled or painted. To be corrected by today.
Judy’s Homemade Carmel Corn, Buffalo Daze, Buffalo; Inspected June 11: No violations this inspection.
Indiana Beach Camp Store, 2732 N.W. Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected June 13: One non-critical violation: Thermometers have to be visible in all units of refrigeration. To be corrected by today.
KOA Camp Store, 2882 N.W. Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected June 13: No violations this inspection.
Lickity Split, 118 West Seventh Street, Brookston: Inspected June 16: No violations this inspection.
El Lago Taco, 5313 N.W. Shafer Drive, Monticello: Inspected June 17: One critical and four non-critical violations: No temperature measuring devices on site. To be corrected by today. Wall, floor and ceilings must be kept clean and sanitary at all times; Light covers in prep area need to be kept clean at all times; Trash receptacle lid on outside container must be kept closed at all times (was uncovered before store opened); No test strips available at time of inspection. To be corrected by today.
Lafayette Lions Club, Spirit of Monticello, Monticello; Inspected June 18: No violations this inspection.
B’s Greek Grill, Spirit of Monticello, Monticello; Inspected June 18: No violations this inspection.
Wurks A Poppin, Spirit of Monticello, Monticello; Inspected June 18: No violations this inspection.
Hobo Concessions, Spirit of Monticello, Monticello; Inspected June 18: No violations this inspection.
Cast Iron Grill, Spirit of Monticello, Monticello; Inspected June 18: No violations this inspection.
Delicious Depot, Spirit of Monticello, Monticello; Inspected June 18: No violations this inspection.
Amazing Glaze, Spirit of Monticello, Monticello; Inspected June 18: No violations this inspection.
Norway Campground, 1995 N.E. Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected June 18: No violations this inspection.
Ranger Rocky’s Canteen, 3732 N.W. Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected June 18: No violations this inspection.
I.B. Nuts, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 20: One non-critical violation: No visible thermometers in chest freezers. To be corrected by today.
Crow’s Nest, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 20: No violations this inspection.
Dippin Dots, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 20: No violations this inspection.
I.B. Tacos, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 20: No violations this inspection.
Cawfee Cup Café, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 20: No violations this inspection.
Tasty Escape, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 20: No violations this inspection.
Funnel Cake Factory, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 20: One non-critical violation: Estate refrigeration unit on rear of unit needs visible thermometer – Dairy and water inside unit.
Lolita’s Restaurant, 207 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected June 20: Two non-critical violations: All equipment must be in place for opening; Food items may be brought in to make sure of ample refrigeration. To be corrected before opening.
Captain Dougie’s, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 20: Two non-critical violations: Sauce cups holding tarter sauce, ranch dressing, etc. must be dated for seven day in and out. To be corrected by today. Ceiling tiles, in dishwashing area, need to be replaced due to water damage. To be corrected by three months.
P’s Popcorn, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
P’s Icee, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
Rooftop Lounge, 5224 E. Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
Earl’s Pizzeria, 5224 E. Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
Yacht Club, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
Safari So Good, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
CJ’s BBQ Shack, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
An Udder Sensation II LLC, 5224 E. Indiana Beach Road; Inspected June 21: Two non-critical violations: White panel in ice machine needs cleaned; No thermometers in reach-in refrigerator in prep room. To be corrected by today.
Bluejay Café, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
Ryan’s Pronto Pub, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
Beach Brew, 5224 E. Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 21: No violations this inspection.
Lakeshore Drive In Theater, 100 Rickey Road, Monticello; Inspected June 23: No violations this inspection.
Streamline BBQ LLC, Ace Hardware, Monticello; Inspected June 24: No violations this inspection.