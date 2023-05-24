Walmart customers in Monticello were welcomed inside the newly transformed Supercenter at 1088 West Broadway Street Friday morning as the much-anticipated project is now complete. Walmart associates marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, community celebration including vendor demos, characters and mascots, a National Anthem performance by the local choir, and a community inspired mural unveiling by artist, Elyse Whittaker-Paek.
During the celebration, Walmart store manager Blake Allen highlighted the store’s transformations as well as the new interactive features now available to customers, including:
Optimized grocery department: Added new gluten-free product options for broader selection and improvements at checkout with triple the amount of customer self checkouts; refreshed flooring throughout the store; expansion and relocation of online grocery pickup and delivery, including the addition of more stalls for easier access; new and expanded merchandise in pets, sporting goods, seasonal, and celebration departments; new apparel and houseware vignettes; new signage throughout the supercenter, including digital signage and TVs in the deli, bakery, customer service, vision center, pharmacy, and auto care center; refreshed pharmacy; new vision area; enhanced auto care center service area; updated restrooms for customers; added Mothers Room; fresh paint both inside and out; new vestibules at entrances with rubber flooring; enhanced pet department with chilled dog food selections; improvements to the parking lot; improved the layout throughout the store to expand selection and streamline the customer shopping experience; new Grab & Go Deli/Lunch items at the front of the store.
“These updates will allow our associates to better serve our local customers,” said Allen. “Our Monticello shoppers are our top priority and these improvements will go a long way in making shopping our store even easier.”
Allen presented $5,000 in grants to two local nonprofit organizations, White County Economic Development Organization, Inc. and FOP Lodge 123, Inc.
The Monticello store also recognized nine associates for their 20-plus years of work and dedication to the local store and customers. Those associates include: Wanda Campbell-28 years, Sherri Cooper- 23, Joyce Cottrell-23, Susan Haynes-23, Misty Hughes-23, Sherry Johnson-23, Erin Plantenga Owens-23, Tonjia Schmitt-23 and Maurice Wood-23.
The store’s new mural, designed and by artist, Elyse Whittaker-Paek, is an eye-catching installation that reflects the beauty of Monticello through its patriotism, including camping, boating and lake scenery with the American flag and fireworks. The mural is part of Walmart’s Community Mural Program, the largest public-facing art installation celebrating communities across America. Walmart’s Community Mural Program is an important part of each store transformation and furthers Walmart’s commitment to the local community.