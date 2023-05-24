Walmart customers in Monticello were welcomed inside the newly transformed Supercenter at 1088 West Broadway Street Friday morning as the much-anticipated project is now complete. Walmart associates marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, community celebration including vendor demos, characters and mascots, a National Anthem performance by the local choir, and a community inspired mural unveiling by artist, Elyse Whittaker-Paek. 

During the celebration, Walmart store manager Blake Allen highlighted the store’s transformations as well as the new interactive features now available to customers, including: 

