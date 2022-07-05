LAFAYETTE – Valley Oaks Health has appointed Dan Arens as their new President and Chief Executive Officer. Beginning on September 1, Arens will lead Valley Oaks Health’s efforts to provide comprehensive, high-quality mental health and addiction care services to the citizens of nine central Indiana counties.
In his new position, Arens will collaborate with like-minded organizations and a diverse range of local leaders to expand Valley Oaks Health’s impact on the community.
“So many people in the area have rallied behind this idea of providing more mental health services to our neighbors in need,” Arens shares. “They recognize that those living with mental health conditions and substance use disorder can make full recoveries when given the proper resources. They understand there are successful outcomes and real progress to be made.”
Arens has previously made progress in community health services here in Indiana. Before accepting the position of Valley Oaks Health CEO, Arens served as the Chief Operating Officer for Adult & Child Health, a community mental health center based in central Indiana. During his 15 years there, Arens played a vital role in expanding their services to better meet the needs of the communities they served.
When he steps into his new role in September, Arens will be receiving the torch from outgoing President and CEO Tom Gilliom. Under Gilliom’s leadership, Valley Oaks Health saw steady growth and an expansion of services to better serve the community. The team at Valley Oaks Health is certain Arens will continue to build on that success.