ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration SBA) announced today that certain Private Non-Profit organizations (PNs) in Indiana that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature may be eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans for damages that occurred from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from March 31, 2023 through April 1, 2023.
PNs located in Benton, Brown, Clinton, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties in Indiana are eligible to apply. Examples of eligible non-critical PN organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.
PN organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. The interest rate is 2.375 percent, with terms up to 30 years.
Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase of up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements might include insulating pipes, walls and attics, weather stripping doors and windows, and installing storm windows to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.
The SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL)to help meet working capital needs, such as ongoing operating expenses for PN organizations. EIDL assistance is available regardless of whether the organization suffered any physical property damage.
PN organizations are urged to contact their county’s emergency manager to provide information about their organization. The information will be submitted to FEMA to determine eligibility for aa ublic Assistance grant or whether the PNPN should be referred to SBA for disaster loan assistance. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBAdeclaration # 17955.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services), or by sending an email to DsasterCustomerService@sba.gov . Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center 14925 ingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is July 31, 2023. The deadline to submit economic injury applications is March 1, 2024.