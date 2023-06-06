ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration SBA) announced today that certain Private Non-Profit organizations (PNs) in Indiana that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature may be eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans for damages that occurred from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from March 31, 2023 through April 1, 2023.

PNs located in Benton, Brown, Clinton, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties in Indiana are eligible to apply. Examples of eligible non-critical PN organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.

Tags