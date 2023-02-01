MONTICELLO — Monticello has a new unique store, the Quilted Bee, offers a wide variety of fabrics and accoutrements for quilting. The new store is located at 620 N. Main St. in the old Clawson Appliances building. Store owners Kelly and Randy Strong opened the store on Jan. 16 with customers excited to have a place to shop close to home.

Several years ago, Kelly Strong’s mother dreamed of opening a store for quilters. “This was something my mom and I were going to do together,” she said. Kelly said her mother came from a long line of quilters bur she worked her whole life. When her mother retired, she really started getting into quilting, and Kelly saw the beautiful things she made and took an interest in it as well.

