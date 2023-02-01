MONTICELLO — Monticello has a new unique store, the Quilted Bee, offers a wide variety of fabrics and accoutrements for quilting. The new store is located at 620 N. Main St. in the old Clawson Appliances building. Store owners Kelly and Randy Strong opened the store on Jan. 16 with customers excited to have a place to shop close to home.
Several years ago, Kelly Strong’s mother dreamed of opening a store for quilters. “This was something my mom and I were going to do together,” she said. Kelly said her mother came from a long line of quilters bur she worked her whole life. When her mother retired, she really started getting into quilting, and Kelly saw the beautiful things she made and took an interest in it as well.
The ladies loved to go to quilt shops and look at the fabrics.
Kelly, too, had learned to sew and even made cheerleading outfits. They talked about opening a quilt store, but then her mother was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018 and passed in 2020. With her passing, the dream, her dream, was put on the back burner for Kelly.
Two years ago, she and Randy were visiting Colorado, and stopped in a lot of little quilt shops, and he started taking an interest in quilting. As they were on their way back, Kelly told her husband, “You know what, I think I can do this. I want to do this.”
So they decided to give it a shot. She did a market study to see if it was feasible, then they began searching for a location. Kelly said they had driven by the former appliance store many times and commented that it would “make a good quilt shop.” After one such drive by, Randy decided he would just call and ask about the building.
She said he called Jay Clawson and asked if it was for sale, which it was. Clawson’s wife loved the idea, Kelly said, so they sold the building to them. They officially purchased the building on Jan. 14, but the Clawson’s were kind enough to allow them to come in and paint, clean and build shelves in December.
When the store opened, Kelly said people gave them a very warm reception. They were glad the store was there and were very welcoming.
“All things considered, we’ve been at this for about a year and a half,” she said. They started ordering items for the store in mid-November. She said it is very difficult to choose the fabrics and notions that go along with quilting. “There’s so much beautiful fabric. We have to know what the customers like,” she said.
Soon, they will have long-arm services, which is a 12’ table with a quilting machine. The sewing can be done by hand or by computer by picking an image and the machine will sew the image into the fabric. The machine can also embroider and quilt with ribbon. They also plan to offer classes and the first class will be for beginners. “I don’t have the experience to do this,” Kelly said, “But we have tremendous talent in this community.”
Quilting isn’t just blankets either. One can create clothes, bags, table runners, fabric art. The possibilities are endless. She said they went to a quilt market in Houston and saw a lot of different creations. “It was overwhelming,” she said.
Currently, the store has 695 bolts of fabric, with more on the way, plus “fat quarters” that are small pieces of fabric plus a variety of ribbons and lace, tools and patterns to choose from. They will also offer sewing furniture and sewing machines in the near future.
They are even building a “man” space in a corner of the store with comfortable seating, television and beverages for the husband who may accompany his wife to the store and have a nice place to wait while she shops.
“Come see what we’ve got. We’re open to suggestions also,” she said.
The store is located at 620 N. Main Street. Their hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They can be found on Facebook at the Quilted Bee or on their website 222.thequiltedbee21.com and the phone number is 574-583-5418.
A grand opening will be held in the spring.