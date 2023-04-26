MONTICELLO — White County Economic Development welcomed the new Monticello business, Family Overstock, Wednesday with a ribbon cutting for the new store. Family Overstock, owned by Samantha Snider, opened the store at 1410 N. 6th St. on April 1.

The store offers new overstock items with clothes selling for $5 or less. She has clothes for babies through adults with new stock going out every day. The store also has a variety of home decor and accessories, all new as well.

