MONTICELLO — White County Economic Development welcomed the new Monticello business, Family Overstock, Wednesday with a ribbon cutting for the new store. Family Overstock, owned by Samantha Snider, opened the store at 1410 N. 6th St. on April 1.
The store offers new overstock items with clothes selling for $5 or less. She has clothes for babies through adults with new stock going out every day. The store also has a variety of home decor and accessories, all new as well.
Economic Development Director Randy Mitchell said, "Economic Development is thrilled to have a new business start up. We were hoping someone would move in here." The business is located in the former Shamrock Auto Sales building.
"We've been busy since we opening the doors," Snider said. She said as soon as something is sold, she restocks to keep the shelves full for customers.
The store is open seven days a week. Hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The family owned business involves, Snider and her husband, their daughter and Snider's mother working in the store whenever they are needed.