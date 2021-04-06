WOLCOTT — The Main Street of Wolcott presented coupons and gift cards to new local business and building owners during their recently monthly meeting.
Rob and Patricia Hutter, of Monticello, were among them. They have purchased and renovated a storefront building in downtown Wolcott. It is located at 101 N. Main St., along US 24 and Market Street.
The building has four upstairs apartments and a storefront that are for lease. The building also houses two new businesses, ARP Laundry Room and Cassies Canine Cuts and Grooming.
The 24-hour laundry room is owned and operated by the Hutters.
The Hutters also own ARP Construction, ARP Rentals and ARP Roofing in Monticello. They said they love the small community feel of Wolcott and saw an opportunity to purchase a building and give it life.
“We see it as an opportunity to bring life to a building and help beautify Wolcott, a great community that deserves to be beautified," Rob Hutter said. “It’s also a great addition to the community and we are hopeful that it will be well utilized."
He added that if things go well, he plans to add more machines.
"The cool thing is people can use quarters to pay or they can download the PayRange mobile app and scan the barcode on the equipment," he said. "It will also notify people when their laundry is almost complete or it can send an alert if a machine is in use and when it will be available.”
Cassies Canine Cuts and Grooming is expected to have a grand opening event April 17.