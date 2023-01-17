Logansport Memorial Hospital is pleased to be the first in the north central Indiana region to offer Aquablation therapy for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a condition caused by an obstructive prostate.
BPH is a non-cancerous condition where the prostate has grown to be obstructive in some way. This can place pressure on a man’s bladder and urethra, causing problems with urination. If left untreated, BPH can cause significant health problems, including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones, and incontinence.
Many BPH surgical treatments often force men to trade-off between symptom relief and side effects, limiting patients to choose between either a high degree of symptom relief with high rates of irreversible complications (such as incontinence, erectile dysfunction, or ejaculatory dysfunction) or a low degree of symptom relief with low rates of irreversible complications.
Aquablation therapy is performed by the AquaBeam® Robotic System, the first FDA-cleared, surgical robot utilizing automated tissue resection for the treatment of LUTS due to BPH. Aquablation therapy combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, automated robotics, and heat-free waterjet ablation for targeted, controlled, and immediate removal of prostate tissue. Advanced imaging capabilities with cystoscopic visualization and ultrasound allow surgeons to create a personalized treatment plan tailored to each patient’s specific anatomy. Once the anatomy map is complete, the robotically controlled, waterjet removes the prostate tissue, avoiding critical structures to preserve sexual function and continence.
One in two men ages 51 to 60 have BPH, and the incidence increases every decade of life. Proven in numerous clinical studies, Aquablation therapy offers predictable and reproducible outcomes, independent of prostate anatomy, prostate size, or surgeon experience.
“We are proud to be among the first in the state of Indiana to offer a solution for men with BPH that provides significant, long-lasting symptom relief with lower risk to their sexual function or continence,” said Dr. Stephen Beck, Urologist and Surgeon at Logansport Memorial Hospital. “Other surgical treatment options often force men to face irreversible complications to achieve a high degree of symptom relief. This procedure helps provide relief without compromising quality of life, and that’s one of my highest priorities for my patients.”
Logansport Memorial President and CEO Perry Gay commented, “Aquablation therapy is the next step in expanding our advanced surgical options that can be offered close to home for many of the patients we serve across north central Indiana. This opportunity to offer a new procedure or service with the unique and talented expertise of a surgeon like Dr. Beck has the potential to impact the lives of many men within our current service area, and well beyond it. We want to offer our patients innovative and effective treatment options that help them feel better and live better. Aquablation therapy is a procedure that fits in that focus.”
For an appointment or to learn more about whether this is the right treatment option for you, call LMPN Urology at 574-753-2222, located inside our Surgical Services office.