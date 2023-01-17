Logansport Memorial Hospital is pleased to be the first in the north central Indiana region to offer Aquablation therapy for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a condition caused by an obstructive prostate.

Dr. Stephen Beck

BPH is a non-cancerous condition where the prostate has grown to be obstructive in some way. This can place pressure on a man’s bladder and urethra, causing problems with urination. If left untreated, BPH can cause significant health problems, including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones, and incontinence.

