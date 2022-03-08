WINAMAC — This year marks a significant milestone for Link Environmental.
Established in 1987 by the late Don Link, the Winamac-based, used environmental equipment and replacement parts business celebrates 35 years in business.
Serving the waste and recycling industries, Link Environmental has earned numerous top dealer awards and continues to grow and evolve to meet ever-changing customer needs.
Innovation and diversification have driven the Link Environmental story. A 1990 move to their current northside Winamac facility accommodated Link’s complete service and installation capabilities, as well as an expanding truck equipment and parts business.
After Don Sr.’s passing in 2009, Mary Sue Link honored her late husband’s legacy, continuing on as president and earning the respect and admiration of longtime clients and industry peers. Alongside son Donny as vice president, Link Environmental has maintained and thrived, adapting to industry shifts, economic changes, and recent pandemic challenges.
During the early 2010s, the headquarters’ physical space was adapted to house a diverse inventory of parts and accessories, as well as workshop space for custom hydraulic hose and metric fitting services to serve the needs of area agribusiness and on-the-road haulers.
In early 2016, Link Environmental became an authorized Galbreath mobile products dealer, selling and servicing trailers and roll offs in the northern Indiana and southwest Michigan regions. Early 2020 witnessed the launch of goenvirolink.com, providing customers the convenience of a secure web presence for ordering parts, equipment and accessories.
Donny Link reflected, “I’d like to thank our staff, our loyal customers, and the community for trusting and supporting Link Environmental over the past 35 years. We look forward to providing our clients with the highest quality products and exceptional service for years to come.”
Mary Sue Link added, “We’re proud of the work we do, proud of our legacy, and happy to call Winamac home.”
Link Environmental has special 35th anniversary celebration activities and observations planned throughout 2022.
Link Environmental Equipment was established in 1987 by the late Don Link to provide complete service to the waste industry. Now in its second generation, it provides quality environmental equipment for the waste and recycling industries, maintaining complete service, installation and replacement parts departments at its Winamac facility.