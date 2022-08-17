Ivy Tech logo stock image

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Seventy-nine of the area’s premier employers will participate in the Lafayette Community Employment Fair to provide job opportunities to seekers who want to start a new career or get a better job. The Employment Fair will be held Aug. 30, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Ivy Hall on the Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette campus at 3101 S. Creasy Lane. The fair is presented by Ivy Tech Lafayette and WorkOne West Central.

Sponsors of the Employment Fair include Caterpillar, Evonik, Nanshan, Summers Heating and Cooling, Star City Broadcasting, Kirby Risk, Radian Research, Wabash, FBI Buildings, Walleneius Wilhelmsen Solutions, and Oscar Winski. Other employers present include those in manufacturing, business, healthcare, hospitality, law enforcement, child development, banking, agriculture, media, therapeutic massage, and many others.

