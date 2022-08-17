LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Seventy-nine of the area’s premier employers will participate in the Lafayette Community Employment Fair to provide job opportunities to seekers who want to start a new career or get a better job. The Employment Fair will be held Aug. 30, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Ivy Hall on the Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette campus at 3101 S. Creasy Lane. The fair is presented by Ivy Tech Lafayette and WorkOne West Central.
Sponsors of the Employment Fair include Caterpillar, Evonik, Nanshan, Summers Heating and Cooling, Star City Broadcasting, Kirby Risk, Radian Research, Wabash, FBI Buildings, Walleneius Wilhelmsen Solutions, and Oscar Winski. Other employers present include those in manufacturing, business, healthcare, hospitality, law enforcement, child development, banking, agriculture, media, therapeutic massage, and many others.
All employers have open positions and will be taking applications. Many will be conducting on-site interviews. Those attending the fair are encouraged to dress professionally and bring resumes.
About Ivy Tech Community College
Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training that aligns to the needs of the community. The College provides seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a Bachelor’s degree.
Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette serves Benton, Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren and White counties from the main campus in Lafayette and sites in Crawfordsville, Monticello and Frankfort. Ivy Tech Lafayette offers associate degrees and certificates in the areas of advanced manufacturing, business, health sciences, information technology, nursing, social services, education, public affairs, engineering technology, supply chain, and liberal arts.
