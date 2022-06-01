May 10, 2022 – Halderman Real Estate and Farm Management welcomes Josh Wagenbach as an area representative in northwestern Indiana, according to information from the company.
As a native of Wolcott (Indiana), Wagenbach grew up next to his grandfather’s crop and farrow-to-finish hog farm where he learned how to work and drive green tractors. This experience led him to a passion for agriculture and working with people. He attended Purdue University earning his Bachelors of Science (B.S.) dual major in Animal Sciences and Agriculture Economics. While earning his degree, he also became an Animal Sciences Ambassador.
Working with new people and building relationships attracted Josh to the employment opportunity at Halderman Real Estate and Farm Management. “Josh knows production agriculture, cares about people, and loves to help people improve and maximize their farmland investment. Josh’s servant attitude will benefit him greatly in serving our current and future clients.” said Howard Halderman, President, Halderman Real Estate Services, Inc. Josh is anxious to help farmers and investors with their real estate needs in northwestern Indiana.