INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers awarded 47 Indiana companies and organizations with the Governor’s Century or Half-Century Business Award in recognition of each company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state. Locally, LightStream (Communication) was awarded with 68 years in White County.

“Recognizing Hoosier businesses and their accomplishments for not only for decades of resilience and hard work but for the lasting impact on Indiana’s economy is a true honor,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Through strong drive and dedication, these businesses have set the tone of Indiana’s past, present and future economy and provide confidence in knowing for the next 100 years, Indiana will be on a journey to success.”

