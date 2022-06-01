Francesville – The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) recently announced seven new members of the Agency’s Advisory Committee on Community Banking. The list includes Alliance Bank President and CEO Shane Pilarski, according to information provided.
Composed of a cross-section of community bankers from across the country, the FDIC’s Advisory committee shares input on a broad range of community bank policy and regulatory matters. They held their first meeting of the year on May 3rd; each committee member shared a brief update of economic conditions in their region, followed by updates from FDIC staff on current banking topics.
A graduate of Purdue University, Pilarski started her career in Education before transitioning into Banking 20 years ago, when she joined Alliance Bank. Shane represents her colleagues in Indiana and rural bankers from across the country on the nineteen-member committee.
“I am honored to be a voice for Indiana bankers,” expressed Shane Pilarski. “This experience highlights the similarities of community banks across the country, while revealing how location and business models make us unique.”
Alliance Bank is a locally-owned community bank, proudly serving the residents of Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer, Winamac and surrounding communities since 1930. Learn more online at MyAllianceBank.com or call 888-567-2101.