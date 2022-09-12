CO-ALLIANCE COOPERATIVE MOVES HEADQUARTERS TO INDIANAPOLIS
More than 300 attend grand open house event and ribbon cutting
Indianapolis, IN (September 9, 2022) — Indiana-based agriculture & energy cooperative Co-Alliance has moved its corporate headquarters from Avon, Indiana to a larger site in Indianapolis. The new facility will better accommodate Co-Alliance’s growing team and is more centrally located in its current footprint, according to information provided.
Co-Alliance’s corporate headquarters is now located at 770 North High School Road, Indianapolis, The new location is 10 miles east of its previous headquarters and directly off Interstate 465 at the 10th Street exit.
A grand open house event took place Friday, September 9 to commemorate the growth of the farmer-owned cooperative and welcomed dignitaries and industry partners to the new facility. President and CEO Kevin Still spoke of the strength of agriculture in Indiana and the growth that is taking place at the farm gate.
“This move signifies more than a change in location. It is a symbol of growth of our farmer-owned cooperative, the strength of agriculture in Indiana and the evolution of how we will do business to fit a changing industry,” remarked Still. “This location will offer us better access to technology, proximity to the center of our footprint and the ability to better serve our more than eleven thousand owner-members.”
Co-Alliance Cooperative operates 162 locations with over 1000 employees in place working diligently alongside farmers to find new opportunities for growth. The co-op is owned by 11,262 farmer-owners, 8,100 of which hail from Indiana. Co-Alliance services more than 5 million agriculture acresâ€¯in Indiana, Ohio & Michigan, offering services in agronomy, propane, fuels, grain, seed, hog production and feed.
Bruce Kettler, Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture remarked about the value of Co-Alliance in Indiana. “Co-Alliance services over 8,000 Indiana farm families and over 5 million acres. The cooperative spirit is alive and well at Co-Alliance. Through innovation, leadership and the continued enhancement of sustainable agricultural practices, Co-Alliance will guide Indiana’s farm families towards another century of success.”
There was more than 300 in attendance including: Indiana delegation, commodity groups, retail and manufacturing partners, lending institutions and others for the grand opening event. Following the ceremony, a ribbon cutting was held to officially welcome the public to the state-of-the-art facility. A lunch and tours of the new facility followed the ribbon cutting. Representatives from each division of the cooperative business, including energy, agronomy, grain and swine & animal nutrition were on hand to give attendees a genuine understanding into the business.
Tim Burke, farmer from Monticello, Indiana and Chairman of the Co-Alliance Board said that the significance of this move is about service to rural communities. “To us, it’s all about service: How we treat our neighbors, how we find solutions in a changing landscape, how we respond to hardships and setbacks.
“From the youngest child to our most senior neighbor, Co-Alliance seeks to make a positive impact on every member of the communities we serve.” To date, Co-Alliance has reinvested more than $500,000 back into the communities they serve through 4-H, FFA, food security programs and farm and energy safety training.