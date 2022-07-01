CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – After sitting dormant for nearly 7 years, Carroll County will be re-launching its community leadership program (Leadership Carroll County). The new program is being revamped with a more robust and diverse curriculum, aimed at equipping the community with the necessary skills to meet today’s challenges. In addition to the curriculum changes, Leadership Carroll County will be engaging elected officials, educational leaders, and local businesses throughout the program to better understand the community’s challenges and opportunities.
Leadership Carroll County is a partnership between Carroll County Economic Development, Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, Camp Tecumseh YMCA, and the Family Health Clinic. The programs revitalization would not have been possible without initial funding from the Carroll County Community Foundation.
Individuals interested in participating or learning more about Leadership Carroll County should reach out to any of the partner organizations or go to www.leadershipcarrollcounty.com and fill out the contact form.
“It is exciting to see the revitalization of Leadership Carroll County. We should never take lightly the importance of developing the current and emerging leaders in our community. Relaunching this leadership program is the first step in a more functional, efficient, and prosperous Carroll County,” said Jake Adams, Carroll County Economic Development Corporation.
“We recognize the need for a leadership program in Carroll County. This will be important as we continue to grow and develop new talent in our communities. We greatly appreciate the Carroll County Community Foundation for its continued commitment to our community,” Julia Leahy, Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, stated.