CARROLL COUNTY — The Carroll County Economic Development Corporation has partnered with 92c Partners and Katz Sapper and Miller to help with an economic development strategy of the Hoosier Heartland Industrial Park (HHIP). The 60-acre industrial park is certified “shovel ready” and situated alongside the newly built four-lane Hoosier Heartland Highway (SR-25) near Delphi.

“Getting the Hoosier Heartland Industrial Park on the open market was a big priority for us this year.” Jake Adams, executive director, Carroll County Economic Development Corporation. With the recent EV battery (Samsung SDI) and Micro-electronics (SkyWater Technology) announcements in our region we feel poised to support these growing industry clusters.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos