CARROLL COUNTY — The Carroll County Economic Development Corporation has partnered with 92c Partners and Katz Sapper and Miller to help with an economic development strategy of the Hoosier Heartland Industrial Park (HHIP). The 60-acre industrial park is certified “shovel ready” and situated alongside the newly built four-lane Hoosier Heartland Highway (SR-25) near Delphi.
“Getting the Hoosier Heartland Industrial Park on the open market was a big priority for us this year.” Jake Adams, executive director, Carroll County Economic Development Corporation. With the recent EV battery (Samsung SDI) and Micro-electronics (SkyWater Technology) announcements in our region we feel poised to support these growing industry clusters.”
92c Partners, a women-owned commercial real estate brokerage firm, will leverage its statewide and national experience to attract new companies to the Hoosier Heartland Industrial Park. Promoting the logistical advantages of the site in addition to the benefits of the strong labor pool in the surrounding counties. The 92c listing team, led by Melissa Blackwell, will work alongside the Carroll County Economic Development Corporation and KSM to bring visibility to this unique opportunity in Indiana.
“We are thrilled to be a part of this project in collaboration with the Carroll County Economic Development Corporation and KSM. The development possibilities for this site are endless and we cannot wait to highlight all the benefits to prospective companies.”
KSM will assist the Carroll County Economic Development Corporation with creating an economic development strategy that helps the area attract businesses to the Hoosier Heartland Industrial Park and retain existing area businesses. KSM’s government advisory team, led by Luke Bosso, helps local, state, and federal government clients remove barriers and solve their most complex problems by drawing on its vast economic development and workforce knowledge. The KSM team will help the county position itself to take advantage of future opportunities.
“We see enormous opportunity in Carroll County. We are excited to be working with the Carroll County Economic Development Corporation and 92C to help grow this amazing community.” Luke Bosso, Managing Director.